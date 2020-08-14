Bison ambushes woman taking video at South Dakota park

“Initially one woman got off her bike and approached the herd and then more followed. It was a tense moment, because John and I just knew they weren’t respecting these massive beautiful creatures space,” Reed described in her Facebook post...

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE FEEL FREE TO share this, so people understand they’re about to die when they confront an animal this powerful. Thankfully the ranger did not need to tranquilize the bison. The sound you hear is a bull whip. The woman’s pants were eventually thrown off and he picked them up.”

In June, a 72-year-old woman was gored by a bison several times at Yellowstone Park while trying to take photos of the animal, according to several reports.

She “approached within 10 feet of a bison multiple times to take its photo,” said Yellowstone’s Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia in the statement. “The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet.”