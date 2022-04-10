Bishop T.D. Jakes, John P. Kee at New Birth in-person services April 15

Like several other churches, Easter weekend will mark the first time congregations have held full services inside the sanctuary since the pandemic began. Some had continued with virtual services only, while others have allowed parishioners to return using a reservation system or used a hybrid system.

The Stonecrest megachurch, led by Senior Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant, will hold reopening activities, billed as “The Return,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. April 15 with Jakes and Kee.