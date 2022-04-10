ajc logo
Bishop T.D. Jakes, John P. Kee at New Birth in-person services April 15

Here, Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin in 2018. Jakes will attend services at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia on Friday., (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Bishop T.D. Jakes and gospel artist John P. Kee will help welcome New Birth Missionary Baptist Church back to in-person worship services after a two-year hiatus.

Like several other churches, Easter weekend will mark the first time congregations have held full services inside the sanctuary since the pandemic began. Some had continued with virtual services only, while others have allowed parishioners to return using a reservation system or used a hybrid system.

The Stonecrest megachurch, led by Senior Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant, will hold reopening activities, billed as “The Return,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. April 15 with Jakes and Kee.

Jakes is bishop of The Potter’s House, a nondenominational megachurch in Dallas. He is also a respected author and filmmaker.

Recently, Jakes’ real estate company acquired more than 100 acres of Fort McPherson property adjacent to Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta for mixed-use development and provide more affordable housing in the area.

The events will culminate with Resurrection Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. April 17 with Bryant and gospel artist VaShawn Mitchell. The church is at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.

New Birth initially planned to welcome members back to in-person on New Year’s Eve but a spike in COVID-19 cases prevented the reopening effort. Now, with a statewide decline in COVID-19 cases and a rise in vaccinations, the church’s leadership identified Easter weekend as a perfect opportunity to welcome members and visitors back into the 9,000-seat sanctuary.

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

