Bill would cap insulin cost at $35

A bill sponsored by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) would cap insulin at $35.I'm a pastor; I'm on the ground, and so I know that everybody knows somebody with diabetes," Warnock said in a video, noting 12% of Georgians have it.Drug companies have jacked up U.S. insulin prices to more than 10 times the cost in other countries."It is just preposterous - beyond preposterous - that Americans with diabetes sometimes pay more than $600 just for a 40-day supply of insulin," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.If 10 of the Republicans who want to control insulin costs align themselves with the Democrats, the bill could pass this time around