Bill to ban mine permits near the Okefenokee is unlikely to pass

Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah — who co-sponsored the bill — said more research is needed to determine which parts of Trail Ridge must be protected to avoid disrupting the swamp.

“We found out there’s already some mining going on farther down the ridge, so we decided to come back next year,” Stephens said. “But it’s something that needs to happen. We need to protect the Okefenokee.”

Environmental group’s lamented the bill’s possible demise.

“It is extremely disappointing to hear that the bill is likely dead for the session,” said Megan Desrosiers, the president and CEO of the coastal conservation group One Hundred Miles.

The news comes as the EPD continues to scrutinize Twin Pines’ application. On February 23, EPD staff met with representatives from TTL — an engineering firm that is assisting Twin Pines with its mining plans — to get more details on the mining plans. Minutes from the meeting show that EPD still has questions about Twin Pines’ proposal, particularly how the company plans to safely handle and monitor its wastewater.