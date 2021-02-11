Bill Gates to discuss his new book on climate change at Dunwoody festival

Bill Gates will make a virtual appearance later this month at a Dunwoody book festival to discuss his new book on climate change.
The billionaire philanthropist who founded Microsoft will discuss his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” according to a news release. He’ll headline the Marcus Jewish Community Center’s “In Your Living Room” event at 8 p.m. Feb. 24.
The event will feature a discussion between Gates and Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News Chief White House Correspondent. The chat will focus on ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero in time to avoid a climate catastrophe.
“In this book, he not only explains why we need to work toward net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases, but also details what we need to do to achieve this profoundly important goal,” the release said.
Gates has called climate change as one of the most pressing issues threatening the globe. He’s spent a decade studying the causes and effects of climate change, according to the release. He also said climate change could have worse effects on the world than the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be livestreamed on Zoom, and it requires advanced registration. Tickets cost $36 and include a hardcover copy of Gates’ book. Tickets are available at showclix.com/event/bill-gates-climate-disaster.