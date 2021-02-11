Bill Gates to discuss his new book on climate change at Dunwoody festival

The billionaire philanthropist who founded Microsoft will discuss his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” according to a news release. He’ll headline the Marcus Jewish Community Center’s “In Your Living Room” event at 8 p.m. Feb. 24.

The event will feature a discussion between Gates and Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News Chief White House Correspondent. The chat will focus on ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero in time to avoid a climate catastrophe.