X

Big Boi feeds hundreds of poll workers in Atlanta

Quick facts about Big Boi The artist was born Antwan André Patton on Feb. 1, 1975 in Savannah He is best known as one half of the rap duo Outkast alongside Andre 3000 The Grammy-award winning group has released 6 studio albums Big Boi is also an actor, whose credits include "Superfly," "ATL" and "Idlewild" He has three children with his wife Sherlita Patton

News | 17 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta rapper shared his good deed on Instagram

Some hardworking Atlanta poll workers were treated to some grub over the weekend thanks to one of Atlanta’s most popular hip-hop stars.

Big Boi, half of the legendary group Outkast, partnered with Postmates and World Central Kitchen to donate 150 meals Saturday to those working at local polls. He announced the generous effort Monday. Using the food delivery app, Big Boi sent the workers several trays full of chicken and shrimp tacos.

ExploreBig Boi shares how he’s spending downtime during coronavirus

“We wanted to show some love this weekend to all those working hard at the polls in my hometown of ATL. Shoutout to @Postmates and @wckitchen for helping me make this happen ! We were able to donate over 150 meals. ! Now get out there and GO VOTE”

On Saturday, nearly 130,000 people early voted in Georgia, so poll workers worked up an appetite.

The rapper, whose real name is Antwan Patton, just wrapped up his “Live From the Drive-In" series in the parking lot of Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta alongside the Yacht Rock Revue.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.