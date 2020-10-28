Big Boi feeds hundreds of poll workers in Atlanta

Big Boi, half of the legendary group Outkast, partnered with Postmates and World Central Kitchen to donate 150 meals Saturday to those working at local polls. He announced the generous effort Monday. Using the food delivery app, Big Boi sent the workers several trays full of chicken and shrimp tacos.

“We wanted to show some love this weekend to all those working hard at the polls in my hometown of ATL. Shoutout to @Postmates and @wckitchen for helping me make this happen ! We were able to donate over 150 meals. ! Now get out there and GO VOTE”