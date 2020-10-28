Big Boi feeds hundreds of poll workers in Atlanta

Some hardworking Atlanta poll workers were treated to some grub over the weekend thanks to one of Atlanta’s most popular hip-hop stars.
Big Boi, half of the legendary group Outkast, partnered with Postmates and World Central Kitchen to donate 150 meals Saturday to those working at local polls. He announced the generous effort Monday. Using the food delivery app, Big Boi sent the workers several trays full of chicken and shrimp tacos.
“We wanted to show some love this weekend to all those working hard at the polls in my hometown of ATL. Shoutout to @Postmates and @wckitchen for helping me make this happen ! We were able to donate over 150 meals. ! Now get out there and GO VOTE”
On Saturday, nearly 130,000 people early voted in Georgia, so poll workers worked up an appetite.
The rapper, whose real name is Antwan Patton, just wrapped up his “Live From the Drive-In" series in the parking lot of Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta alongside the Yacht Rock Revue.