Biden’s name will be left off stimulus checks to speed delivery

The decision by the White House comes despite officials — including Psaki — saying the administration needed to “do some work” to highlight the benefits of the coronavirus stimulus bill championed by Biden for ordinary Americans.

“He didn’t think that was a priority or a necessary step,” Psaki said. “His focus was on getting them out as soon as possible.”

Most of the estimated 160 million Americans set to receive payments under the bill — which the House of Representatives is poised to approve Wednesday — won’t receive paper checks at all. For most, the money will be distributed via direct deposit to banking accounts used to pay their taxes or receive refunds.

Individuals who earn as much as $75,000, or couples making up to $150,000 — plus their children or adult dependents — will qualify for $1,400 payments under the bill. The amount will decrease for those making more money; individuals with incomes of $80,000 or higher or couples making over $160,000 will not receive payments.