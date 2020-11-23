Biden set to nominate first woman to lead intelligence, first Latino to run Homeland Security

At an event in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden will announce plans to nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to be his secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, his transition office said, and Avril Haines to be his director of national intelligence. He intends to name Kerry as a special presidential envoy on climate. The transition office also confirmed reports Sunday night that Biden will nominate Antony J. Blinken to be secretary of state and Jake Sullivan as national security adviser.

Biden will also nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be ambassador to the United Nations and restore the job to Cabinet-level status, giving Thomas-Greenfield, an African American woman, a seat on his National Security Council. Kerry will also be given a seat on the council, although his job is not a Cabinet position and does not require Senate confirmation.