Biden trade chief to visit Atlanta before president’s MLK Jr. Day trip

Ambassador Katherine Tai, the United States Trade Representative and a member of the president’s cabinet, will join U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, an Atlanta Democrat, and a group of Georgia business leaders for a series of meetings on Thursday, a Biden administration official told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On Friday, the ambassador will also participate in a “fireside chat” hosted by the World Affairs Council of Atlanta to discuss the investments spurred by the president’s signature climate and health care law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Later that day, Tai will meet with local Asian American and Pacific Islander leaders about new economic opportunities presented by the Biden trade agenda.