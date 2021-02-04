Biden says his family will not be ‘involved in any government’ decisions

“She’s the glue that held it together, and I knew that I wanted to marry her shortly after I met her. … It’s not that we don’t fight and argue sometimes. I’m just lucky.”

As he talked about the significance of family, Biden also made it clear that he would not mix the business of the White House with family life. He told People magazine that his administration will more closely resemble former President Barack Obama’s, without as much family involvement as in former President Donald Trump’s White House.

“No one in our family and extended family is going to be involved in any government undertaking or foreign policy,” he told the magazine. “And nobody has an office in this place.”

Trump’s family members had significant roles in his administration, with his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner working as senior White House advisers, although they waived government salaries.

Much has been made of son Hunter Biden’s business with international colleagues in Ukraine and China. The Trump campaign accused Biden and his family’s international dealings. Hunter Biden announced in December that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware was investigating him and his finances to see if he violated tax and money laundering laws.

To strengthen ethics in his first days as president, Joe Biden established an ethics pledge for appointees that includes a two-year lobbying ban and restrictions on golden parachutes and shadow lobbying.