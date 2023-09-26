BreakingNews
Biden: National Guard should not intervene in college protests over war in Gaza
News

Biden: National Guard should not intervene in college protests over war in Gaza

“Violent protest is not protected; peaceful protest is,” the president also said.
By
20 minutes ago

President Joe Biden, in an unscheduled speech at the White House Thursday, tried to walk a fine line between advocating for the free speech rights of pro-Palestinian protesters at college campuses while condemning the occupation of buildings and threats and intimidation reported toward Jewish students.

Biden in his address to the nation said it was a “moment for clarity.”

“Violent protest is not protected; peaceful protest is,” he said. “It is against the law when violence occurs. Destroying property is not a peaceful protest. It’s against the law. Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduation: none of this is a peaceful protest.”

The president said there is no room for hate speech “whether it’s antisemitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab Americans or Palestinian Americans.” He also condemned racism.

After his remarks, Biden responded briefly to shouted questions from the members of the media who had hastily assembled.

Asked if he would be reconsidering U.S. policy toward Israel in light of the protests, he responded, “No.”

Asked if he thought the National Guard should intervene in the protests, he also replied, “No.”

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC, AP

A rare Georgia Supreme Court race could hinge on abortion rights

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Biden: National Guard should not intervene in college protests over war in Gaza

Credit: TNS

Grief, recovery and a push for change one year after Midtown shooting spree
14m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘It eats at you.’ Inside the hunt for clues in decade-cold Dermond killings

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘It eats at you.’ Inside the hunt for clues in decade-cold Dermond killings

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

OPINION
DUPREE: No end in sight for ‘Republicans Gone Wild’
The Latest
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks as Gaza protests disrupt colleges across US
47m ago
College protesters want Israeli divestment. That’s very hard to do
1h ago
More campus arrests reported, including at Yale University and Dartmouth College
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
Rural Georgians die earlier from preventable deaths than urban residents
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no