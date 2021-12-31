Betty White spent some happy moments in Atlanta

Caption Betty White (in red, in center) and sailors from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay during a scene in “The Lost Valentine,” which filmed at the Georgia Capitol. Photo credit: Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Public Affairs Credit: Jennifer Brett Caption Betty White (in red, in center) and sailors from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay during a scene in “The Lost Valentine,” which filmed at the Georgia Capitol. Photo credit: Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Public Affairs Credit: Jennifer Brett Credit: Jennifer Brett

The production also filmed at a home in Druid Hills. While White was filming there, neighbors would bring by their dogs and stand across the street. White, a big animal lover, would take breaks to go greet her two and four-legged fans.

“She was terrific,” locations manager Mark Cottrell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “Very gracious.”

During a set visit (during which no photos were allowed) White gifted a reporter a Snickers and shared some wisdom.

“I don’t diet,” she said then. “I’m lucky. I have a two-story house and a very bad memory so I spend all day walking up and down the stairs. That’s my exercise!”

During her time here White dined at Rathbun’s and took in “Dreamgirls” at the Fox Theatre.

She also spent time with Beethoven, a beluga at the Georgia Aquarium.

Betty White visits Georgia Aquarium.

She was one of the last living legends who was active when television launched as a medium in 1949 and has been a regular presence in American pop culture ever since. During the time she was shooting the Lifetime film in Atlanta in 2010, White ― then 88 ― was experiencing a late career renaissance that allowed a whole new generation to embrace her.

She had a buzz-worthy Super Bowl Snickers ad. Fans held a Facebook campaign that led her to an Emmy-winning “Saturday Night Live” hosting turn. She starred in TV Land’s first scripted series, “Hot in Cleveland.” She had played a wacky grandma in the film “You Again.” She choked Joel McHale’s character as an anthropology professor on “Community.”

Entertainment Weekly in 2010 wrote in its “The Bullseye” column: “Betty White: Okay, we love her too, but this is getting a little out of hand.”

White chuckled when she heard that. “Everybody says it’s gone crazy, but I’ve never been away,” she said.