Beltline to again seek developer for 20 acres near Westside Trail

In September, the Beltline restarted the process with more community engagement and feedback from nearby residents, and unveiled the proposed parameters for the new RFP during a meeting Monday evening.

The new draft requirements are much more specific than the old RFPs. For example, it mandates that proposals include “living-wage, career-track jobs” and a “defined plan to prioritize hiring of Beltline neighborhood residents,” a presentation stated.

While the Beltline is eyeing the site for a mixed-use development, the new RFP is still fairly open-ended in terms of what that might look like.

Beltline leaders and residents discussed how the site would fit into future plans for transit in the area, including the possibility of a new MARTA station between the West End and Oakland City stations, and the proposed light rail line along the Beltline.

Beth McMillan, the vice president of community planning and engagement for the Beltline, clarified during the meeting that she hopes the development at Murphy Crossing would take future transit into account, but it wouldn’t necessarily house a rail station.

“We’re giving the basics and then asking developers to respond to that,” she said. “It should support the transit that is to be delivered.”

The Beltline will receive community feedback before finalizing the RFP. Invest Atlanta will also have to sign off on it before it becomes official and developers can submit proposals.