Beloved Bartow teacher killed in crash with cement truck

Now, those students and colleagues are mourning the loss of a teacher who was loved throughout the Cass Middle School community. Laura Virginia “Ginger” Thompson was killed in a crash early Thursday. She was 56.

“She was fiercely loyal to her school and students,” CMS Principal Kristy Arnold said in a post on the Bartow school system’s Facebook page. “She wanted to see them be successful. Cass Middle School won’t be the same without her.”