Being Unvaccinated Puts Unborn Children at Risk, Study Concludes.The key take home message that we’d love to get across is that the better way to protect mom and baby is vaccination at the earliest opportunity, Dr. Aziz Sheikh, Study Co-Author, via 'USA Today'.and that can be done at any stage in pregnancy, Dr. Aziz Sheikh, Study Co-Author, via 'USA Today'.We’re seeing similar trends overall but our total number of infections (in the U.S.) is much larger than Scotland, so we have seen more maternal deaths, Dr. Kathryn Gray, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, via 'USA Today'.When the vaccine first came out, we had very little knowledge about it ... and being hesitant about it was very reasonable because we hadn’t even studied it in pregnant individuals, Dr. Kathryn Gray, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, via 'USA Today'.and being hesitant about it was very reasonable because we hadn’t even studied it in pregnant individuals, Dr. Kathryn Gray, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, via 'USA Today'.But now, thousands and thousands of individuals have gotten the vaccine ... , Dr. Kathryn Gray, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, via 'USA Today'.and we see that it’s safe and effective and protect both mom and baby from adverse outcomes, Dr. Kathryn Gray, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, via 'USA Today'.