Before you head out for New Year’s Eve, plan to get home safely

Car services like Uber and Lyft will be busy on New Year's Eve. Uber says it expects Dec. 31 to be its busiest night, and offers tips -- as well as an explanation surge pricing -- to make getting a ride easier.

If you find yourself unable to drive and with no money left in your pockets, check out TEAM Georgia's Safe Holiday Campaign. TEAM Georgia unites government, sports, civic and business leaders to ensure merrymakers get home safely through Jan. 2. The campaign offers free rides from Checker Cab or Budweiser/AAA "Tow to Go." Put the numbers for these services in your phone before you leave home.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has created a listing of sober/safe ride programs across the country. Most of these programs are free, and information can be found here.

