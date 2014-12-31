Before you head out for New Year’s Eve, plan to get home safely

By now, most people have decided how they will ring in the new year.
Thousands will descend on Underground Atlanta to celebrate with Ludacris and Sugar Ray at the Peach Drop. Many others will stick closer to home, choosing to celebrate in Duluth, Marietta or Norcross.
One important decision to make before leaving home is how to get to and from these events safely.
The easiest and least expensive way to get safely home after a night of revelry is to pick a designated driver ahead of time. If no one in the group is willing to take one for the team and refrain from alcohol, however, you're going to need an alternative form of transportation.
If your destination is along a MARTA route, consider taking the train. The transit service will have extended hours, with trains running about every 12 minutes on the Red and Gold lines. Complete details on route times and fares can be found on their website.
Car services like Uber and Lyft will be busy on New Year's Eve. Uber says it expects Dec. 31 to be its busiest night, and offers tips -- as well as an explanation surge pricing -- to make getting a ride easier.
If you find yourself unable to drive and with no money left in your pockets, check out TEAM Georgia's Safe Holiday Campaign. TEAM Georgia unites government, sports, civic and business leaders to ensure merrymakers get home safely through Jan. 2. The campaign offers free rides from Checker Cab or Budweiser/AAA "Tow to Go." Put the numbers for these services in your phone before you leave home.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has created a listing of sober/safe ride programs across the country. Most of these programs are free, and information can be found here.
