ajc logo
X

Beazer Homes to relocate HQ to Brookhaven

Beazer Homes.

Combined ShapeCaption
Beazer Homes.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A homebuilder that’s been based in metro Atlanta for decades is moving to a new home next year, although it isn’t far away.

Beazer Homes USA will relocate its headquarters to Perimeter Summit after being based in Sandy Springs since the mid-1980s, according to a news release. The company is leasing about 26,000 square feet on the 15th floor of 2002 Summit Boulevard, which is among four office buildings spread across an 83-acre campus in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter area.

The history of the Beazer family as homebuilders dates back centuries — to 17th-century England. The Beazer family broke into the American market in 1985 and the company is currently based out of 1000 Abernathy Road.

ExploreKemp: Google’s new Midtown office is ‘crown jewel’ of city’s tech surge

The publicly traded company, which Fortune estimates has more than 1,000 employees, has a market value of nearly $479 million.

Beazer Homes is the second Fortune 1000 company this year to sign a new lease at Perimeter Summit. CBRE represented the landlord, State Street Global Advisors, in both deals, while Cushman & Wakefield represented Beazer Homes. The company’s lease begins in April 2023.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
Five observations on Braves’ loss to Phillies on Wednesday
The Jolt: The Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker ad wars begin.
37m ago
Roswell woman dies after being hit by truck on her morning jog
13h ago
Filmed in Georgia: First major Hollywood production rowed into 'dangerous' Okefenokee...
2h ago
Filmed in Georgia: First major Hollywood production rowed into 'dangerous' Okefenokee...
2h ago
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Abrams supporters
44m ago
The Latest
180-plus apartments to replace longtime auto shop near Beltline
1h ago
Extreme heat drives major jump in Southern Company profits
16h ago
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on the ‘Inflation Reduction Act of 2022′
20h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top