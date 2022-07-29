Beazer Homes to relocate HQ to Brookhaven

A homebuilder that’s been based in metro Atlanta for decades is moving to a new home next year, although it isn’t far away.
Beazer Homes USA will relocate its headquarters to Perimeter Summit after being based in Sandy Springs since the mid-1980s, according to a news release. The company is leasing about 26,000 square feet on the 15th floor of 2002 Summit Boulevard, which is among four office buildings spread across an 83-acre campus in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter area.
The history of the Beazer family as homebuilders dates back centuries — to 17th-century England. The Beazer family broke into the American market in 1985 and the company is currently based out of 1000 Abernathy Road.
The publicly traded company, which Fortune estimates has more than 1,000 employees, has a market value of nearly $479 million.
Beazer Homes is the second Fortune 1000 company this year to sign a new lease at Perimeter Summit. CBRE represented the landlord, State Street Global Advisors, in both deals, while Cushman & Wakefield represented Beazer Homes. The company’s lease begins in April 2023.
About the Author