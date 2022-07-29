Beazer Homes to relocate HQ to Brookhaven

Beazer Homes USA will relocate its headquarters to Perimeter Summit after being based in Sandy Springs since the mid-1980s, according to a news release. The company is leasing about 26,000 square feet on the 15th floor of 2002 Summit Boulevard, which is among four office buildings spread across an 83-acre campus in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter area.

The history of the Beazer family as homebuilders dates back centuries — to 17th-century England. The Beazer family broke into the American market in 1985 and the company is currently based out of 1000 Abernathy Road.