Battery maker SK eyes faster hiring, potential growth in Georgia

Jee was in Georgia to visit the Commerce facility on Saturday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Gov. Brian Kemp. During the visit, Moon touted the growing economic ties between South Korea and Georgia.

SK is building its Commerce factory in stages and expects to complete all construction by the end of 2023. The plant will employ 2,600 full-time workers and its 21.5 gigawatt-hours of yearly production has been committed to Ford and Volkswagen, enough to supply about 430,000 vehicles per year.

Georgia could also be in line for another SK battery plant, one that would be about three times the size of the Commerce facility, Jee said.

SK and Ford on May 20 created a joint venture to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours of EV batteries per year. Ford will also continue to purchase EV batteries made by SK in Commerce.

SK and Ford have not chosen a location for the new plant, though Georgia is a finalist with Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. Jee declined to elaborate on the selection process.

The Commerce facility will be SK’s first EV battery plant in the U.S. It already operates plants in China, South Korea and Europe.

The Georgia factory will implement technologies that SK developed at its overseas factories that make it quicker and cheaper to produce EV batteries, Jee said. SK found a way to replace most of the cobalt in its batteries with a higher content of nickel.

Cobalt is more expensive than nickel and difficult to obtain. More than half of the world’s cobalt is mined in an area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo marred by armed conflict.

Human rights groups have also accused Congo mining companies of using child labor, though Jee said SK works with an independent third party to confirm that the cobalt it purchases does not involve child labor.