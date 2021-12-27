Basic genealogy classes start in Cobb January 29

The 2022 session — Genealogy Basics: Next Steps — includes classes that are an extension of the basics covered last year with some new presenters. All sessions will be via Zoom. The nine Saturday sessions will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The virtual meeting room will open at 9 a.m. on each class day. The eight one-hour classes scheduled are: Getting Started; Using Land and Deeds; Researching State Archives; Military Records; How History Might Help; Finding the Ladies; Using Tax Records; and What I Learned as a Beginning Researcher. The series will conclude with a one-hour, Q&A panel discussion.

There will be a visit to the Georgia Room at the Charles D. Switzer Public Library in Marietta to explore the genealogy materials from all over the country that can be found there on February 19. Registration is required, either online or by mail. See registration information at CobbGaGenSoc.org/wrkshp_sem1.htm. Classes are $35 per attendee (not per household or computer device). If registering by U.S. mail, it must be postmarked by January 21. Register online by January 25. When registering, provide your preferred email address. You will receive course materials, announcements and Zoom links via that email address. For more information, call 678-819-4057.