Barricaded gunman in SWAT standoff at Gwinnett apartment complex

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Gwinnett County SWAT team officers were attempting to negotiate with a barricaded gunman Monday afternoon at a Norcross-area apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Gwinnett Point Apartments late Monday morning, according to Gwinnett police. It was not known whether others were also being held in the apartment, a police spokeswoman said.

The building was being evacuated and residents were advised to avoid the area, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Investigations
