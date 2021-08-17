Autopsy confirms 16-year-old Ohio girl was shot by cop 4 times

The shooting was ruled a homicide, which is a standard coroner’s ruling in a case where someone takes another person’s life.

The autopsy report, which was released Monday, shows Bryant was shot four times on her right side by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon, who had responded a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. on April 20 about a disturbance involving a person with a knife at a home on the 3100 block of Legion Lane. The home is a foster home for teens where Bryant and her 15-year-old sister had been staying.