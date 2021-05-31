Authorities investigate fatal crash, gunshot

Police in Forsyth County and Doraville reported three roadway deaths over the Memorial Day weekend — two involving a wrong-way driver on Ga. 400, the other a woman who may have been shot in traffic.
On Saturday night around 9:30, a Doraville police officer checked on a car stopped in the wall lane of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and found a woman in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, according to an announcement posted on the department’s Facebook page. The woman was confirmed dead at the scene by American Medical Response, DeKalb County’s ambulance service.
The car was stopped just south of Tilly Mill Road, police said. Officers found the gunshot wound while trying to render aid to her.
The Doraville Police Department is asking anyone who may have been traveling along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard around that time to contact investigators by calling 770-455-1000 or via doravillepolice.us/online-services.
About four hours after that discovery, a man driving the wrong way on Ga. 400, reportedly speeding faster than 100 miles per hour, caused the death of a 22-year-old man and himself, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Forsyth’s 911 center started receiving calls about a wrong-way driver on the highway. Silas Brown, 35, of Atlanta was driving a black Alfa Romeo Stelvio, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Before sheriff’s deputies could intervene, a “violent crash” happened between the Majors Road and the Shiloh Road overpasses, according to police. Brown struck a silver Lexus IS 250 driven by Tarik Kindell of Cumming, and one of the vehicles burst into flames.
Both drivers died at the scene. The crash closed Ga. 400 northbound between exits 12 and 13 for several hours Sunday morning.