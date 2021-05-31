Authorities investigate fatal crash, gunshot

On Saturday night around 9:30, a Doraville police officer checked on a car stopped in the wall lane of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and found a woman in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, according to an announcement posted on the department’s Facebook page. The woman was confirmed dead at the scene by American Medical Response, DeKalb County’s ambulance service.

The car was stopped just south of Tilly Mill Road, police said. Officers found the gunshot wound while trying to render aid to her.