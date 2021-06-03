Authorities: 1 dead, 8 rushed to hospital after crash near Tennessee airport

One person has died and eight others, including five children, were rushed to the hospital after a crash near Nashville International Airport on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.
Emergency crews responded to a head-on crash near Briley Parkway South and Airways Boulevard about 8:30 p.m., News4 Nashville reported. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, News4 reported, citing authorities.
Multiple patients were in critical condition, according to NewsChannel5 in Nashville, citing the Nashville Fire Department. The crash victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center or Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to NewsChannel5.