Augusta shootings leave 2 dead, 5 injured

Three shootings Thursday in Augusta have left two women dead and five others injured.
Police responded to the first shooting, as reported by WRDW, around 3 pm in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road, Two women had been shot — one in her leg and the other in her arm — and were taken to a local hospital. Neither injury, police said, were life-threatening, and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Police responded to a second shooting at an apartment complex on Telfair Street, where they found two women dead. Two other women in the apartment had been shot, and were taken to the hospital. The victims’ identities have not been released.
WRDW reported the complex was lined with flashing blue lights and neighbors looking on, as police swarmed the community.
Later Thursday, Richmond County deputies found another victim shot in the leg in the 3000 block of Miranda Road. No other details have been released.