Augusta residents complain about higher-than-usual water bills

A member of the Facebook group “Connect Augusta” shared her $5,000 water bill, which claims she used nearly two times the amount of water in an Olympic-sized swimming pool, according to WJBF.

“We were made aware of an issue on Facebook with a customer who received a bill that was very, very high,” Augusta Utilities public information officer Leadra Collins told the station. “It was a meter-reading error, so it was just when the meter reader read the meter, it’s as simple as kind of having a mistype in a text message. So it was input incorrectly.”