Augusta-area school district reports third case of coronavirus

School started in-person for middle schoolers and high school students Monday in Columbia County. The students started on a staggered schedule, with students with last names starting with letters A-K beginning classes Monday. Students with last names beginning with the letters L-Z began in-person classes Tuesday. Elementary students are slated to begin classes Aug. 17.

In the last week, several Georgia school districts have begun classes. Some, including Paulding County, have already reported a number of students testing positive for the virus. Some students have shown just how many students are gathering at their schools this week. In Cherokee County, dozens of seniors gathered at two of the district’s six high schools to take traditional first-day-of-school senior photos, with students squeezing together in black outfits. No one in pictures at Sequoyah High School in Hickory Flat or Etowah High School in Woodstock wore a mask.

Cherokee County School District spokesperson Barbara Jacoby said though students were not wearing masks, the district has encouraged and recommended “students social distance and, when they cannot, that they wear masks inside the school and on buses.”