Attorneys Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro released from Fulton jail

News
By
55 minutes ago
X

Atlanta lawyer Ray Smith and Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro have been released from the Fulton County Jail, just hours after they surrendered on Wednesday morning.

Online jail records show both Smith and Chesebro were released as of 10:30 a.m., two hours after records indicated they were booked inside the Rice Street facility. Chesebro was released on a $100,000 bond, while Smith was released on a $50,000 bond.

Credit: File Photo

Credit: File Photo

Chesebro was charged with violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false document and two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

He worked with leadership of the Georgia GOP to coordinate a slate of “alternate” Republican electors.

Smith is facing charges of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, making false statements and writings and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Credit: Smith & Liss LLC

Credit: Smith & Liss LLC

Smith, a lawyer at the firm Smith & Liss, advised alternate GOP electors who met in a committee room at the state Capitol, cast votes for Trump and signed documents falsely claiming Trump won.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail53m ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA immunity for cancer
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s heat threatens everyone. But one group is especially at-risk
6h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
6h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
6h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
5h ago
The Latest
Outside the Fulton County Jail: Some curiosity seekers, but mostly reporters
8m ago
LIVE UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail
53m ago
Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell granted bond
1h ago
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
1h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top