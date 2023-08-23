Attorneys Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro released from Fulton jail

Atlanta lawyer Ray Smith and Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro have been released from the Fulton County Jail, just hours after they surrendered on Wednesday morning.

Online jail records show both Smith and Chesebro were released as of 10:30 a.m., two hours after records indicated they were booked inside the Rice Street facility. Chesebro was released on a $100,000 bond, while Smith was released on a $50,000 bond.

Credit: File Photo Credit: File Photo

Chesebro was charged with violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false document and two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

He worked with leadership of the Georgia GOP to coordinate a slate of “alternate” Republican electors.

Smith is facing charges of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, making false statements and writings and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Credit: Smith & Liss LLC Credit: Smith & Liss LLC

Smith, a lawyer at the firm Smith & Liss, advised alternate GOP electors who met in a committee room at the state Capitol, cast votes for Trump and signed documents falsely claiming Trump won.