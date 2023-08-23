Attorney Jenna Ellis booked into Fulton Jail

Attorney Jenna Ellis was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Ellis, an attorney affiliated with the Trump campaign, was granted a $100,000 bond Tuesday. She is charged with violating the state’s RICO act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

She appeared with co-defendant Rudy Giuliani at a Georgia legislative hearing, where she echoed falsehoods about Georgia’s elections. She also wrote legal memos for former President Donald Trump and his lawyers that said former Vice President Mike Pence should disregard certified electoral college votes from Georgia and other contested states.