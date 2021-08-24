Attorney appointed to Dunwoody council to fill vacated seat

Bastien is a senior partner with the law offices of Villard Bastien, LLC, and he’s been a member of the Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals since 2009. He will step down from the board of appeals due to his council appointment. Bastien is also a member of the Rotary Club of Dunwoody and Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber.

“This appointment is an honor and privilege,” Councilman Bastien said in the release. “I enjoy public service and look forward to taking on the additional role of representing the people.”

Bastien was sworn in by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick during the city’s Monday council meeting.

Two candidates, Catherine Lautenbacher and Terry Nall, qualified to run for the Post 1 seat on Nov. 2. The city has three council seats up for election, and each will be a contested, two-candidate race. The qualification period has ended.