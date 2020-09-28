AT&T customers report outages in SC, Ga. and other U.S. cities

After thousands reported outages in South Carolina, Georgia and various parts of the U.S. Monday, AT&T has reportedly restored wireless service for most who experienced outages Monday. However, several hundred users were still reporting service interruptions as of Monday afternoon.
The wireless and internet company reportedly began experiencing outages in the middle segments of the country and across the entire state of South Carolina around 11 a.m. Monday, according to outage report site DownDetector. More than 3,300 residents in various parts of South Carolina, North Georgia, Atlanta and Wichita, Kansas, reported severe issues with their service. About 54 % of outages were related to phone service, 24 % reported internet interruption and about 20 percent said they had no network or reception.
Credit: Via Downdetector
Service for wireless users was widespread in South Carolina, but the wireless company, in a statement, to the Charleston Post Courier, said it worked quickly to resolve the issue. Nearly 350 customers were still reporting outages as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.
“We worked quickly to restore service for customers in South Carolina who experienced interruptions caused by an equipment failure,” the company said. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Wireless users of Cricket, which is owned by AT&T, also reportedly experienced outages Monday as well. Nearly 400 customers reported outages with their phone and mobile internet Monday morning and afternoon. However, by the afternoon, the complaints had whittled down to less than 35 customers.