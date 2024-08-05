Atlanta’s SCLC president stepping down from key civil rights organization

The president and CEO of one of the nation’s historic leading civil rights organization, Charles Steele Jr., will step down at the end of the month.

The Atlanta-based Southern Christian Leadership Conference said Charles Steele, Jr.’s last day will be Aug. 31, after the SCLC’s 65th Annual Conference, which is being held Friday and Saturday. The organization was cofounded by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and historically has been a leader in the struggle for social justice and equality.

Steele will continue serving as president emeritus in an advisory role and wants to put a focus on affordable housing, according to a release about the move.