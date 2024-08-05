Breaking: Wall Street headed sharply lower again after Japan's Nikkei index tumbles to worst loss since 1987
Atlanta’s SCLC president stepping down from key civil rights organization

SCLC President Dr. Charles Steele. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

By
23 minutes ago

The president and CEO of one of the nation’s historic leading civil rights organization, Charles Steele Jr., will step down at the end of the month.

The Atlanta-based Southern Christian Leadership Conference said Charles Steele, Jr.’s last day will be Aug. 31, after the SCLC’s 65th Annual Conference, which is being held Friday and Saturday. The organization was cofounded by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and historically has been a leader in the struggle for social justice and equality.

Steele will continue serving as president emeritus in an advisory role and wants to put a focus on affordable housing, according to a release about the move.

“I have been at the SCLC for almost 20 years,” Steele said in the release. “We have to take the movement to another level, and I am just extending myself to be a part of the next level. Being in my current position, I cannot take it to the next level. ... We will still be in civil rights, but we are dealing with fulfilling the dream of Dr. King through affordable housing and getting people in the position to own homes. More than ever, people are being evicted, and we must provide a solution.”

Steele, 78, served as president and CEO of the organization for about five years and took a three-year hiatus in 2009. He returned in 2012.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

