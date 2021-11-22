Atlanta women with ‘high-paying jobs’ targets of phone scam, FBI warns

Women with high-paying jobs and an online presence are being targeted by scammers using spoofed phone numbers, names, positions and addresses of officers, FBI Atlanta spokeswoman Jenna Sellitto said in a news release Monday.

Those contacted may be told they have fines for outstanding warrants, are in contempt of court for failure to appear for jury duty, or could be asked to provide some form of payment (gift cards, bank deposits, voucher purchases, etc.) to clear court fines in order to avoid jail time. Additionally, scammers may request videos or photos of individuals conducting personal strip searches as a means of clearing fines or avoiding jail, the FBI said.