Atlanta to receive outside help building strategy to combat high rate of HIV

FUSE has placed more than 160 executive fellows in over 100 local government agencies since 2012, according to the non-profit’s website.

“Ninety-percent of our partner government agencies have returned each year with requests to host additional executive fellows,” according FUSE’s website.

The city’s press release says that Dr. Finkley has more than 10 years of public health service locally and internationally, with a focus on decreasing health disparities. She has worked with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the DeKalb County Board of Health, the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center and UNICEF, among other organizations.

“The HIV/AIDS epidemic has long plagued the people of Atlanta and disproportionally affects people of color and members of the LGBTQ community,” Bottoms said in statement. “I sincerely thank the team at FUSE Corps for their generous support on this effort.”