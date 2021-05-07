Atlanta teen shot during fight over bottled water sales

Last year, Atlanta police and city officials announced they would crack down on teens selling bottled water following a spike in shootings and arrests stemming from disputes between young people and drivers on Atlanta’s roads.

In June, 18-year-old Jalanni Pless was gunned down while selling water to drivers in Midtown. Pless’ mother told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution her son was killed by another teen who believed Pless and his friends were selling water on what they considered their turf. A 16-year-old was eventually charged in the deadly shooting, police said.

Weeks later, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an administrative order creating an advisory council tasked with developing strategies to help promote youth entrepreneurship in the city.

“We appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit of youth who are selling water to motorists,” Bottoms said at the time. “But we have seen an increase in unsafe and violent activity in some locations and cannot allow it to continue.”

In February, the City Council passed a resolution tasking the city with conducting a feasibility study into whether it should start its own water bottling and distribution business that could employ some of the teens. The city is considering starting a “municipal enterprise,” a business owned by a local government that generates revenue for local communities. The resolution states that the program could provide job opportunities for the city’s “young water vendors,” many of whom come from low-income families.

The study is set to include potential water bottling distributors, the legal requirements for starting a municipal enterprise and a cost-revenue analysis.