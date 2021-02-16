Atlanta considers creating its own bottling business to employ ‘water boys’

The Atlanta City Council on Monday passed a resolution that tasks the city with conducting a feasibility study on whether it should launch the new venture.

Specifically, the city is considering starting a “municipal enterprise,” a business owned by a local government that generates revenue for local communities. The resolution states that the program could provide job opportunities for what the Council calls the city’s “young water vendors — mostly African American young men commonly referred to as ‘the water boys’ — selling water at street corners and on exit ramps throughout 2020.”