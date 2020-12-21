Atlanta tech startup OneTrust attracts $300 million in funding round

Atlanta-based startup OneTrust, which makes privacy, security and data governance technology, said it is getting a $300 million third round of funding, bringing the total it has raised in 18 months to $710 million.
“This gives us a war chest so we can think more strategically about the long term and about acquisitions,” said OneTrust Chairman Alan Dabbiere, adding the company is “growing very quickly.”
Credit: Kent D. Johnson, kdjohnson@ajc.com
OneTrust landed at No. 1 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2020, with a revenue growth over three years of 48,377%. The four-year-old company was started by Kabir Barday, a Georgia Tech graduate.
OneTrust’s products help organizations navigate the growing regulatory environment around customer and employee privacy and security. States and countries are putting more guidelines in place, and violations can result in fines.
OneTrust has more than 7,500 customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500 companies in the U.S., according to the company.