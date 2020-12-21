Atlanta tech startup OneTrust attracts $300 million in funding round

OneTrust landed at No. 1 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2020, with a revenue growth over three years of 48,377%. The four-year-old company was started by Kabir Barday, a Georgia Tech graduate.

OneTrust’s products help organizations navigate the growing regulatory environment around customer and employee privacy and security. States and countries are putting more guidelines in place, and violations can result in fines.