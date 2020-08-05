Atlanta robbery suspect accidentally shoots himself in leg during arrest, police say

A robbery suspect in southwest Atlanta accidentally shot himself in the leg Wednesday morning after a struggle broke out during his arrest, police said.
About 11 a.m., officers received a tip that a wanted man was at the Hidden Village apartment complex off Landrum Drive, Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee told AJC.com. The 18-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, had two active robbery warrants out for his arrest.
Police arrived and found the man inside an apartment, Chafee said. A struggle took place when officers tried to take the man into custody, which is when the suspect’s firearm discharged once.
The bullet struck the suspect in the leg, Chafee said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is stable. No officers were injured.
Since there was gunfire that led to a suspect being injured, the GBI was requested to investigate the incident, which is customary. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed the ongoing investigation but did not provide further details.
The suspect will likely face additional charges stemming from the struggle, Chafee said. No other information on the incident or the suspect has been released.
