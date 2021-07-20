Atlanta rapper Latto set to headline virtual concert series

She added, “Anytime I get to turn up in my own city is a movie.”

In an effort to empower the younger generation of on-the-rise music talent, each headliner selected an artist to open the show and mentor leading up to the performance through multiple Zoom calls and other curated interactions.

“Being that I started so young and super independent from the ground up, talking to people in the same predicament that I once was in is humbling,” the rapper said. “It makes you appreciative of the come-up and how far I have come. It is inspiring.”

Latto continued, “I am still young, but I have a little knowledge that I can still share with them. It is definitely a blessing to be able to share that experience with the up-and-coming artists.

Artists were selected from the brand’s community-led platform called “Sprite Way.” Launched in 2019, it showcased underground artists with the help of song recommendations from fans in order to create a community-focused Spotify playlist.

The artist selected to be the opening act for Latto is Chlo the God.

“I am super excited to work with Chlo. I chose her. Sprite sent me the artists’ Instagram, and she just stuck out,” Latto said.

“I love her music and how she presents herself on Instagram. I think she is so different, unique and in a lane of her own. She is super cool, humble and I see a lot of potential in her,” she continued.

“Live From The Label” shows will occur on the same stages where headliners started their career.

“Working with Sprite is huge and one of the biggest platforms. I have my face over what feels like every billboard in Atlanta right now. I am so grateful that Sprite chose me to be a part of the virtual concert series. I am excited for the show and overall experience,” Latto said.

Livestreams will include a unique production, interactive elements and exclusive merchandise created by young fashion designers.

The purchase of a Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar bottle is the ticket for entry. On shelves now, Sprite’s “Live From The Label” bottles feature one of three QR codes that grant entry into one of the three exclusive concerts, replays of previous shows, exclusive giveaways and reminders for future shows.

The second show takes place on the West Coast on Aug. 12 via the “Stage 2” bottle with multi-platinum songwriter and rapper Saweetie.

Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will take the stage as the final “Stage 3” performer on Aug. 18.

EVENT PREVIEW

Live From the Label concert series.

July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 18. Free with Sprite bottle purchase. sprite.com/livefromthelabel.