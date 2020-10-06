Atlanta police seek 2 men in armed robbery at Metro PCS store

An employee was working in the store in the 3800 block of Princeton Lakes Way around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 29 when he said a man dressed in a black hoodie, white mask, black watch cap, blue jeans and white Nike Air Jordans approached him with a gun and demanded all the iPhones, according to a police report.

When the employee explained to the man that the phones would be useless once he left the store, the suspect demanded the money in the cash register, which was $766, police said. The suspect also wanted a Bosbos wireless speaker, which the employee handed over to the man’s companion. That man had on a black top, black and gray pants and red watch cap, authorities said.