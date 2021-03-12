Atlanta police searching for man accused of robbing 2 women at gunpoint

In the first incident, a woman was carjacked at a luxury apartment complex in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead on Feb. 11. According to police, she parked her car at the Amli Piedmont Heights apartments on Piedmont Road about 7:15 p.m. and began walking.

The woman returned to her car at some point and was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys to her 2019 Chevrolet Impala, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. The woman complied and the man drove away in her car.