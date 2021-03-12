Atlanta police searching for man accused of robbing 2 women at gunpoint

Atlanta police are asking for help to identify a man accused of robbing two women at gunpoint just hours apart.
In the first incident, a woman was carjacked at a luxury apartment complex in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead on Feb. 11. According to police, she parked her car at the Amli Piedmont Heights apartments on Piedmont Road about 7:15 p.m. and began walking.
The woman returned to her car at some point and was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys to her 2019 Chevrolet Impala, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. The woman complied and the man drove away in her car.
Exactly 4 ½ hours later, officers responded to a second armed robbery in Midtown. A woman told police she used the ATM at the Exxon at 14th and Center streets before returning to a nearby apartment building.
“Moments after entering the apartment building, the victim turned around and a male brandishing a firearm pointed the handgun and demanded her money,” Brown said.
The suspect left the scene in a silver Buick, but authorities determined it was the same man who carjacked the woman hours earlier. Investigators released surveillance footage that appears to show the man wearing a surgical mask, a Vans hoodie and faded jeans with holes in the knees.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a $2,000 reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.