Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta police arrest 15-year-old accused of killing man inside car

The teenager has been charged with murder and armed robbery.

caption arrowCaption
The teenager has been charged with murder and armed robbery.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

A 15-year-old has been charged with murder in the August death of a man found shot multiple times in a car, Atlanta police said Friday.

On Aug. 21, Jonathan Pennington, 28, was found shot on Magnolia Way in northwest Atlanta, according to police. Pennington died from his injuries at a hospital, becoming the city’s 100th homicide victim of the year. Atlanta officers investigated 158 homicides in 2021.

ExploreAtlanta hits 100 homicides for 2021, ahead of last year’s pace

Investigators from APD’s fugitive unit were able to arrest the suspect without incident. The teen has been charged with murder and armed robbery, police said. No details were released about a possible motive.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not identifying the suspect because of his age.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘He tried to murder me’: 911 calls released in Duluth gun store shooting
1h ago
Griffin man killed in hit-and-run before meeting newborn daughter
1h ago
Mother of slain 6-month-old finds peace knowing he saved other lives
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top