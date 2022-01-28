Atlanta police arrest 15-year-old accused of killing man inside car

On Aug. 21, Jonathan Pennington, 28, was found shot on Magnolia Way in northwest Atlanta, according to police. Pennington died from his injuries at a hospital, becoming the city’s 100th homicide victim of the year. Atlanta officers investigated 158 homicides in 2021.

Investigators from APD’s fugitive unit were able to arrest the suspect without incident. The teen has been charged with murder and armed robbery, police said. No details were released about a possible motive.