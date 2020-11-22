Atlanta officer injured in hit-and-run; driver arrested in DeKalb

An Atlanta police officer is recovering Sunday morning after a driver hit him on a major interstate and left the scene of the crash.
The officer was responding to a traffic incident on I-20 East at Flat Shoals Road when the car hit him, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown confirmed. He was taken to a hospital, where he is stable.
The driver involved in the incident did not remain at the scene, Brown said. They were later located and arrested by police in DeKalb County, she said.
