Atlanta officer arrested on DUI charges in Cherokee County

The officer is charged with DUI and weaving over the road.
The officer is charged with DUI and weaving over the road.

News | Updated 9 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Atlanta police officer was arrested Tuesday after deputies in Cherokee County said he was driving while drunk.

Dean Jackson, 49, is charged with DUI and weaving over the roadway, according to the Cherokee sheriff’s office. No other details were released regarding the incident that led to Jackson’s arrest.

Jackson has been employed as an Atlanta officer since 2009, according to Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records. The POST records did not indicate any sanctions or past disciplinary action against him.

In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department said Jackson is “currently on administrative leave at this time while the incident is under investigation.”

He was booked into the Cherokee jail and released the same day on a $2,211 bond.

