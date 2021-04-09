With celebrities, Duluth gives survey roll-out star treatment

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas — whose fee is listed at $500 — told Duluth residents she knows “all about high standards from my many years in the Olympics.”

“It seems that Duluth just keeps on raising theirs,” she said. “Let’s see how they plan to keep this trend going.”

And actor-rapper Ice T, whose rate is $450, told viewers issues with neighborhood parking are “messed up.”

“Let’s see what you think are the problem areas and what the city is doing to address them,” he said. “I wanna know. Let’s do that right now.”

Duluth spokesperson Talore Ruedt said the celebrities were chosen to appeal to a wide demographic. Feedback has been positive, she said, and it has helped engage the community.

The survey itself showed residents prioritized maintaining home landscapes and exteriors, more proactive code enforcement and improved walkability. They want fewer apartments and less on-street parking in neighborhoods.

To watch this video, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgIISKBJksE&t=1s. For survey results, go to www.duluthga.net/surveyresults.