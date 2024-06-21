Willie Nelson ill, won’t perform at tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival

Country legend Willie Nelson is too ill to perform at tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival in Alpharetta, according to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Nelson, 91, is the headliner for the festival, which kicks off tonight and begins at 5:30 p.m.

“We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days,” the amphitheater said in an email to ticket holders. “He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week. In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set include Willie’s classics and other songs.”