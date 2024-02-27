Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson reunite for Outlaw Tour starting in Atlanta June 21

Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson are going on tour together for the first time in 15 years, starting at Ameris Bank Ampitheatre in Alpharetta on June 21, for 25 dates this summer.

The two legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be joined by long-time collaborators Robert Plant and Allison Krauss on early dates, including the metro Atlanta stop. John Mellencamp will take part in later dates.

Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m. on Livenation.com starting at $72. Citi card members currently have pre-sale access.

“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists,” Nelson said in a statement. “I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love.”

This is the third time Dylan, 82, and Nelson, 90, are co-headlining a tour. The pair performed on the same bill as Mellencamp in the summer of 2009 and stopped at Ameris, which was called Verizon Wireless at the time, on July 30 of that year.

They first played together in 1976 when Nelson came out during a Rolling Thunder Revue stop in Houston for Dylan’s song “Gotta Travel On,” according to Rolling Stone.

Here are the tour dates and who will be there:

Friday, June 21, 2024, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse

Saturday, June 22, 2024, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse

Sunday, June 23, 2024, Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse

Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse

Friday, June 28, 2024, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse

Saturday, June 29, 2024, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse

Sunday, June 30, 2024, PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse

Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse

Saturday, July 6, 2024, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse

Sunday, July 7, 2024, Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse

Monday, July 29, 2024, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer

Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer

Saturday, August 3, 2024, Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer

Sunday, August 4, 2024, Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer

Friday, August 9, 2024, ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer

Saturday, August 10, 2024, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Brittney Spencer

Friday, September 6, 2024, Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Southern Avenue

Saturday, September 7, 2024, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Southern Avenue

Sunday, September 8, 2024, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Southern Avenue

Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Southern Avenue

Thursday, September 12, 2024, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Southern Avenue

Saturday, September 14, 2024, The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA, Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Southern Avenue