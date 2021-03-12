Where to try a specialty burger for only $7 in Gwinnett County

Hosted by Explore Gwinnett, diners can stop by any of the 12 different restaurants starting Sunday to try a handcrafted burger for only $7, plus tax and gratuity.

Among the event’s specials, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Peachtree Corners will offer the “Towne Center,” a wood-grilled burger with sharp cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, fried egg and bacon jam.