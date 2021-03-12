X

Where to try a specialty burger for only $7 in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County restaurants will offer speciality $7 burgers by taking part in the annual Gwinnett Burger Week, including this one, the Towne Center burger by Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Peachtree Corners. (Courtesy of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill)
Gwinnett County | 26 minutes ago
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett County restaurants will dish up specialty burgers at a special low price for a week as part of the annual Gwinnett Burger Week.

Hosted by Explore Gwinnett, diners can stop by any of the 12 different restaurants starting Sunday to try a handcrafted burger for only $7, plus tax and gratuity.

Among the event’s specials, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Peachtree Corners will offer the “Towne Center,” a wood-grilled burger with sharp cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, fried egg and bacon jam.

Universal Joint in Lawrenceville will serve its “Ba’hn Mi Burger,” an angus beef and premium pork patty with cilantro, pickled carrots and radish, cucumber, jalapeños and house-made sriracha mayo. Other offerings include the “Lost in Paris” from Parma in Buford, an Angus beef burger with American cheese, lettuce, housemade pickles and garlic sesame sauce on a pretzel bun.

The event runs March 14-20. Formerly known as Burgers and Brews Week, Explore Gwinnett changed the name of its countywide celebration to Gwinnett Burger Week to focus on the creative burgers prepared by local restaurants, said Lisa Anders, executive director of the organization. The organization will give Gwinnett’s nine craft breweries a chance to show off their brews with a separate Beer Week later this summer, she said.

Dining options for Gwinnett Burger Week include in-person dining or pick-up at the restaurants. The special menu items cannot be ordered through third-party delivery services.

Here’s a full list of participating restaurants and their specialty burgers:

