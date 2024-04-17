WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Warm with scattered spring showers possible later

As for rain, Thursday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry with highs in the 80s. There’s a very slight chance, just 10%, that some of us could see some scattered showers. A better chance of rain, 40%, moves in on Friday, and it’ll be mostly cloudy with a projected high in the low 80s.

“By the second half of the weekend, wetter and cooler weather settles in,” Monahan said.

Saturday will stay mostly dry, and we’ll start that cooling trend. The high then will top out in the upper 70s. On Sunday, though, temperatures will stay in the upper 60s, and waves of rain are expected.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

