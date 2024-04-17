WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Warm with scattered spring showers possible later

We’re keeping up the warm trend in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.
Highs will be in the low 80s today, and while most of the area will stay dry, there’s a slight chance of seeing some scattered showers in North Georgia. Closer to midnight, a few showers are expected to blow through the northwest metro.
“The farther north you go, the better chance of seeing some rain,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
As for rain, Thursday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry with highs in the 80s. There’s a very slight chance, just 10%, that some of us could see some scattered showers. A better chance of rain, 40%, moves in on Friday, and it’ll be mostly cloudy with a projected high in the low 80s.
“By the second half of the weekend, wetter and cooler weather settles in,” Monahan said.
Saturday will stay mostly dry, and we’ll start that cooling trend. The high then will top out in the upper 70s. On Sunday, though, temperatures will stay in the upper 60s, and waves of rain are expected.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
