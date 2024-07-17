Metro Atlanta

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Hot today, but slightly cooler, rainier pattern coming

By
16 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta is headed for 90-degree highs again on Wednesday, but temps should stay in the 80s starting tomorrow.

Temps in the city are expected to top out at 91 degrees today. We’ll see that same stormy afternoon trend from the last few days. Around 5 p.m., scattered storms will start popping up across the metro with the potential to become widespread. A few stray showers could materialize in the early afternoon, too.

“The wetter weather pattern ... it’s here, it’s here to stay,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Over the next several days, all the way through the weekend, our weather pattern will stay wet.”

Those showers are what will keep temps mostly in the mid 80s for the foreseeable future. Thursday’s projected high is 88 degrees, but after that, temps are expected to stay below 86 degrees.

The rain is welcomed after several days of dry, hot weather that has led to moderate to severe drought conditions across much of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

New details revealed about Microsoft’s $1.8B data center near Atlanta 2h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne

Prosecutor hid deal in death-penalty case, court filing alleges
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

From organizers to participants: How a new law targets street racing in Georgia
1h ago

UPDATE
A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan

UPDATE
A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan

Credit: AP

The backlash against the Georgia election board’s actions is growing
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett County Commission approves flat property tax rate on 3-2 vote
Biden calls for rent caps and penalties on corporate landlords
ANALYSIS: Young Thug judge sealed his own fate
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo

Ted Cruz mentions Laken Riley during Republican National Convention speech
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this week's updates