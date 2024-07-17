WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Hot today, but slightly cooler, rainier pattern coming

Metro Atlanta is headed for 90-degree highs again on Wednesday, but temps should stay in the 80s starting tomorrow.
Temps in the city are expected to top out at 91 degrees today. We’ll see that same stormy afternoon trend from the last few days. Around 5 p.m., scattered storms will start popping up across the metro with the potential to become widespread. A few stray showers could materialize in the early afternoon, too.
“The wetter weather pattern ... it’s here, it’s here to stay,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Over the next several days, all the way through the weekend, our weather pattern will stay wet.”
Those showers are what will keep temps mostly in the mid 80s for the foreseeable future. Thursday’s projected high is 88 degrees, but after that, temps are expected to stay below 86 degrees.
The rain is welcomed after several days of dry, hot weather that has led to moderate to severe drought conditions across much of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
