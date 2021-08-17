Weather could delay trash collection in DeKalb County

DeKalb County said this week’s stormy weather could impact trash collection for residents.
Officials said the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could create delays for residents whose trash is collected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Sanitation crews will work through Saturday, if necessary, to ensure all households are serviced, officials said. Residents are encouraged to keep their garbage, recycling and yard waste at the curb until they’re collected.
“The Sanitation Division apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates residents’ patience as residential collection teams work toward safely completing this week’s collection schedule,” a press release said.
For more information, call 404-294-2900, email sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit dekalbsanitation.com, or follow on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.
